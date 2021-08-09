Honor hypocrisy has surfaced yet again at the Air Force Academy.
It claims that its Honor Code has been "cadet-owned" since1956 when the first cadet Class adopted it.
This is no longer true.
The Academy recently investigated 244 cadets and found that 236 had violated the Honor Code.
97% of these cadets who "owned" the Code, violated it.
The Academy's own intensive review then revealed that most cadets viewed the Academy's Honor System as a "predominantly punitive and threatening mechanism to enforce the Honor Code."
Rather than change the Code or the System the Academy ejected 18 of the 236 and began "reeducating" the rest.
Forcing cadets into Honor may result in their total rejection of Honor.
What cadets do not own as their own is and will continue to be just another part of discipline enforced by Academy Regulations.
Engendering just another survive-the-Academy-skill to jettison after graduation.
Rather than cramming its version of Honor into cadets and watching problems yet again repeat themselves, perhaps the Academy should return full ownership of Honor to cadets.
Does the Academy have the guts to:
1. Allow cadets who have lived under the Code for at least one year to consider, discuss and debate the Code in total privacy without Academy supervision, eavesdropping, or repercussions;
2. Allow secret votes (1 cadet, 1 vote, regardless of class or rank) to amend or totally rewrite the Code; and
3. Accept, support and help cadets enforce whatever Code cadets adopt as their own?
I hope so.
Ralph Palmer
Colorado Springs
Editor's note: Letters to the Editor have not been fact-checked nor edited.