Many thanks for two excellent articles in last issue, one on Panorama Park by Heidi Beedle and the other on Food Security by Patience Kabwasa. This long time reader was struck by the irony of the appearance of these two in the same issue having attended the majority of meetings planning desired elements of Panorama Park and lobbied strongly for a joint community/school GARDEN as the park shares a boundary with the middle school. There was support for this concept on the boards of all the meetings I attended along with support from others present who asked for more information. We know that school and community gardens promote health in many ways, especially in a pandemic, including working outside, the physical activity of gardening, the knowledge and experience of produce fresh and in season, the opportunity to see and taste vegetables and fruits directly from the garden. Taste develops early in life and as a mother and grandmother, I want all children to have the opportunity to taste fresh food, directly from the garden, food that they have helped to grow. I urge those responsible to reconsider this unique opportunity to offer a school/community garden to the school and the neighborhood. There are over 150 school and community gardens in Denver, an exceptionally successful school/community garden at Foothills Elementary School and no end of resources including the Garden Father, Larry Stebbins, who has oft offered his experience and expertise on this very issue.
Judith Rice-Jones
Colorado Springs
Editor's note: Letters to the editor have not been edited nor fact-checked.