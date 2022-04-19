In Colorado Springs, a mayoral candidate has to get a majority of the vote (more than 50%) to win. If not, the city is forced to run a runoff election. This makes it difficult for our deployed military service members to participate since they have to complete and mail in two different ballots, with a relatively fast timeline for the runoff, while being deployed overseas.
Elections are obviously critical to democracy, but what if there was a way to ensure a majority victory in the mayor’s race while making things simple for our active military voters?
Fortunately, there is. Instant runoff voting (also called ranked-choice voting) is a simple change that would allow a runoff election to happen instantly if needed. Instead of selecting one candidate, voters rank as many candidates as they want in order of preference and don’t have to rank every candidate. The first-place votes are counted and if a candidate wins a majority, that candidate wins. But if no one gets to 50% plus one, the instant runoff kicks in. The candidate with the fewest first-place votes is eliminated (like a typical runoff), and those ballots are reallocated to those voters’ second-place ranking. This process continues until a candidate secures a majority.
The Colorado Springs City Council is considering this simple change and will be hosting a presentation on April 25th. Please call your city council member before then and let them know you support changing our unnecessary and difficult runoff election to an instant runoff.
Curtis Harrison
Colorado Springs
Editor's note: Letters to the editor have not been edited nor fact-checked.