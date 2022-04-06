In Colorado Springs’ last municipal election approximately 27% of the registered citizens voted. Twenty-seven percent! Colorado Springs ended up with three “minority elected” city council out of six. Were the “Minority” candidates the best candidates elected? Were you happy with the outcome?
We have a chance now to change that to elect candidates with a “Majority” of votes cast. No more “Minority” elected candidates. We have a chance to open up our elections to more candidates with different views and philosophies. We have a chance to reduce the influence of “Dark Money.” Yes, there are people and organizations (fill in your favorite one here) that do not want you to have your franchise expanded with more candidates. They like having “Minority” elected people to Colorado Springs city council that they can manipulate to their way of thinking and pushing through their pet projects, costing you, the taxpayer of Colorado Springs, without any input from you, the citizens.
The State of Colorado, in the last session, passed bipartisan legislation, making it easier for cities in Colorado to implement Rank Choice Voting. Some cities in Colorado have already incorporated or planning to incorporate Rank Choice Voting in their election process. Colorado Springs can do it too. It does not need to go to the ballot. Just a simple majority of city council will do it.
So, call, email, text, or carrier pigeon you council member telling them to support Rank Choice Voting. It’s giving you the power to get “Majority” elected council members that will listen to you and lessen the influence of the special interests. This MUST be done before April 25, 2022, when there will be a presentation by www.RCVforColorado.org to city council by Republicans, Independents, Libertarians, and Democrats.
Gary Casimir
Colorado Springs
