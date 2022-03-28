I just keep thinking how very strange it is that the Supreme Court of this land has only ever had one other public defender hold a seat. And, I keep thinking about how often Judge Jackson was literally put on the defensive by several republicans as they slammed her conscientious representation of her clients. The fact that each human being is given fair representation (at least that is the ideal) is a big part of what makes the rule of law work in a democracy.
I wish Judge Jackson had felt that she could express her sincerity and care for her clients. Instead, she had to limit her language and utilize the tactic of avoidance to survive those moments (which she was then later slammed for doing, as well.) We know that if she had spoken more directly about her generous representation of her clients, that she would have been slammed about that, too.
The fact that Judge Jackson’s appointment represents the entrance of a whole peoples into the inner circle — a seat at the table for those who have been forcibly removed, lynched, raped, sidelined, and so many times wrongly imprisoned — is why she knew to stay silent in the face of such violent disregard. We might rightly call what The Honorable Judge Jackson experienced these last few days, a public hazing.
A place at the table for all who have been historically marginalized is a balance too scary for so many. Does her confirmation mean that we will have to admit to all the historic and horrific acts that have been visited on some for the benefit of others? That this debt has yet to be paid? What IS it that some are so afraid of? We ask this archaic question over and over without changing the answers — and this, my friends, will be our ultimate downfall.
May the conscience of this country move in the correct direction -- the direction of bringing as many intersectional identities to the table as we can, and in-fact creating as many interdependent communities of care as we can. May we continue to band together in an effort that holds our systems and our institutions (and the individuals that make up those systems and institutions) accountable for their actions.
May the hearts of those who make these decisions be clear and open, and keep faith with the entire web of life.
Rev. Julia McKay
High Plains Church Unitarian Universalist
Colorado Springs
Editor's note: Letters to the editor have not been edited nor fact-checked.