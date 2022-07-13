The Pledge of Allegiance
"I pledge allegiance to the flag of the United States of America, and to the republic for which it stands, one nation under God, indivisible, with liberty and justice for all."
~~
Beautiful heart-felt words! In reality, though, do they actually mean what they say?
We have a local TV news channel, which has children recite the above words by rote. The children seem proud to be able to recite The Pledge of Allegiance word by word. But, do they understand what they are actually saying?
Needless to say, “justice for all” does not always apply.
If one exercises critical thinking, “justice for all…” could easily be interpreted as: justice for all of a certain skin color, gender, social status, political ranking, etc.
To start the day with such subliminal programming, by using children to play the game, does not make sense, especially when viewers have breakfast, robot-like, not caring about what is being said on TV.
As a naturalized U.S. citizen, I have respect for what the Pledge of Allegiance stands for; what does not compute in my head is to hear these words being recited within minutes of the news telling us about how top politicians get away with blatant injustice toward those who don’t approve of them.
Isn’t it time to teach children to know the meaning behind their words, not to mention the concept of how actions speak louder than words?
Marcela Gaumer
Colorado Springs
