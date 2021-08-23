I’m an advocate for new development and good planning. I’m an advocate for free markets. I’m an advocate for profit and growth. But I’m not an advocate for the implementation of planning strategies whose day has past which result in overdevelopment, with too-deep density, and a diminution in our quality of life.
My issue with outdated planning is that allows unfettered housing density in native environments causing unintended and unsustainable consequences.
Particularly, I’m concerned with the several new developments planned or in process on the West Side of Colorado Springs that will harshly and unnecessarily negatively impact the Mesa area.
Overreaching with new development is akin to spending our quality of life equity for short term profit and taxes.
Spending equity is bad financial planning. It is an especially bad bargain for our kids and grandkids.
Pikes Peak has been an historic source of city-wide monetization since its founding 150 years ago, but at some point, we need to tap-the-breaks and make brave and generous legacy decisions similar-to those made by General Palmer, the Perkins family, and our forebearers, which allow us to enjoy our quality-of-life equity including vast open space, clean air, and 1st source water.
I have calculated that there are approximately 2,000 new apartment units coming to the market on the West Side and Mesa area which will erase the open space footprint forever.
• I get the profit motive. Consider this. Of 2 identical apartment buildings, one “out east” and one nestled proximate
Tim Leigh
Colorado Springs
