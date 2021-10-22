Upon reading that the EPCCPV group cannot march in the Veterans' Day Parade when a group like the Sons of Confederate Veterans are listed on the official parade line-up, I felt troubled. If the parade organizers truly are “an apolitical organization" then they would also exclude the SCV.
The SCV is a group that nakedly espouses false racist doctrines about the Civil War and represents veterans of the deeply anti-American side of that war. They insist that they’re non-political and non-racial, but taking a firm stance that the Civil War was not about maintaining the enslavement of 4 million people is both political and racist. In addition, the SCV and its sister organization the UDC were instrumental in spreading false doctrines of the “Lost Cause” throughout the century after the war that both justified and spurred on a culture of racist terrorism through explicit and implicit white supremacy, manifested in decades of racial massacres and thousands of racial terror lynchings.
I have no doubt that members of the SCV believe themselves to be “preserving the history of the Southern Cause” in an honorable way, but a true reflection on the history of that cause exposes more horror than honor. Surely it is a better honor to all our veterans (and history) by acknowledging the truth.
If the SCV marches in the parade and “honor” their skewed history, what a dishonor that is to all who fought for freedom in the Civil War and those who fight for it today.
Pierce Gillard
Colorado Springs
Editor's note: Letters to the Editor have not been edited nor fact-checked.