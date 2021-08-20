In 1775, the American patriot Patrick Henry stated "Give me liberty, or give me death". He was speaking against government tyranny and oppression by the British government against the colonies.
Today, "patriots" in the name of "individual liberty" oppose government "tyranny" and "oppression" by refusing to get vaccinated against the Covid virus, and by opposing efforts to have people wear masks in public.
Given that over 90 percent of current Covid hospitalizations and deaths are those who are unvaccinated, these "patriots" are getting both individual liberty AND death.
Doug Landolfi
Colorado Springs
