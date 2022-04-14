Bryan,
I’m glad you get your real news from the Gazette; I do too.
There have been plenty of A-list talent that came to the Springs. Surely you’ve heard Bill Cosby was in town. Many top Christian musical groups regularly tour in the Springs. ZZTop will be coming soon.
Please quit your whining about things not going your way. IMHO we’re moving in the right direction.
Open up your letters to the editor page!
Bill Turner
Colorado Springs
Editor's note: Letters to the editor have not been edited nor fact-checked.