Now that the congressional map has been settled, it's time to look back at the process as well as the result. The commission ended up pretty much where they started. The final, agreed upon map is pretty much the same as the map drawn up by the 'nonpartisan' staff at the beginning. So what was all that sound and fury that is now being hailed as 'leading the nation'? It was all form and no content, it 'signified nothing' more than a system that can't be fixed or repaired, or bedecked with frills, ribbons, and bows. Even with an 8th congressional district, Coloradans couldn't do anything to keep communities intact nor could they keep rural interests separate from urban or give them equal weight. There was no way that ethnic communities could be given their chance to elect representation they deserve. Coloradans voted by a large majority four years ago for a fair and independent process but what they will end up with is 4 Dems and 3 Reps and either a 5th Dem or a 4th Rep, and no more. Coloradans got a new and open process and will be stuck with the same tired old result.
Letter to the Editor: Redistricting commission gives up its independence and gives in to status quo
- Letter to the Editor
-
- Updated
- Comments
It didn't have to be this way. The commission could have decided to break with the system that tied their hands from the beginning(or at the very least issue a report about the obstacles they faced while trying to do the right thing!). I was there at the beginning with them. I attended and spoke at the Burlington meeting (it was their second or third out of several dozen) and afterward one of the commission members approached me to say that she would 'stick with the constitution'. What she meant to say was that she would remain loyal to her party and its dictates, because the constitutional language creating the commission is so full of contradictory language that a person could interpret it in any way they liked. Of course 8 out of 12 commission members belong to one or the other of the two major parties, and most commentary at public hearings and on the website advocated the views of one or the other of them. Despite the constitutional language that only 'politically neutral criteria' be used, everyone knew, with 'a nudge and a wink', that part of the constitutional language would be discarded before this commission finished its first meeting. In the end, it was only the current division of Democratic vs. Republican House seats that mattered. It is the same throughout the country, even in those many states where the process isn't so transparent and apparently democratic.
Maybe it did have to be this way after all. The nearly 6 million people of Colorado need more than 8 Members of the US House of Representatives, but an act of Congress over 90 years ago set the maximum number of Members of the US House at 435 and the infinite wisdom of that body ever since hasn't seen fit to increase that number despite the tripling of our population in that time, and the admission of two more states to the Union. Another act of Congress, this one from the 1960's, forbids states, which under the US Constitution have the final word over how their House Members are elected, from using any method other than the single member district to elect them. So when I proposed at the Burlington meeting that no maps be drawn and that for every 12 1/2% of the vote a party received for its candidates they be awarded a seat in the US House of Representative from Colorado, it was easy to dismiss as 'unconstitutional' though that claim isn't strictly true. There was a time early in the history of this country when states elected their federal representatives by means other than the single member district method. It wasn't unconstitutional then and such language hasn't been written into the constitution in the years since. It's just that easy for the gatekeepers of the existing two party system to make the claim and then not accept that there is any argument otherwise.
Well, I also attended the final public hearing here in Colorado Springs and mentioned how the Congressman from Colorado's 2nd District, Joe Neguse, had recently signed on as co-sponsor to the US House bill HR 3863 which calls for all states with multiple representatives to use multi-member districts to elect their Members of the House of Representatives. While it's likely that this bill won't reach the House floor for a vote in this session, and might be considered as 'window dressing' (a bill that is introduced to burnish a Member's credentials with a selected constituency, this one being a more youthful and more small d democratic crowd), it wouldn't take a constitutional change to bring it about. All it would take is public advocacy and 'good trouble' of the kind that's often talked about these days.
Here's to putting some good content into the good form that was shown this summer by Colorado's Independent Redistricting Commission, its staff, and its participants.
Pete Healey
Colorado Springs
Editor's note: Letters to the editor have not been fact-checked nor edited.
