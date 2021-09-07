Dear Indy:
Just read Amy Gillentine's Commitment to Truth piece in this week's edition. Are you fucking kidding me? Threats to Indy staff for printing the truth about Trump's lies?! We've come a long way down the primrose path if printing the truth about the outcome of an election - by most accounts, the most secure and accurate in election history - elicits this kind of response. I don't give two shits about how politically incorrect it sounds to say it, but these cockroaches that slithered out from under their cracks in the floor need to be hunted down, prosecuted and imprisoned. The only way for truth to win out in the end is for purveyors of the truth to not be silent. Hooray for Amy and for the Indy! Soldier on!
Sincerely,
Greg Sauer
Woodland Park
Editor's note: Letters to the editor have not been edited nor fact-checked.