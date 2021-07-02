I enjoyed your article "Cooked". It's true that warming and drought, and subsequent water shortages may well impact us in the near future. One item that was not addressed was water usage for lawns. I've no idea what % of water usage goes to that purpose, but it could be considerable.
An alternative is xeriscaping, which only uses a drip system for plants. Many HOAs forbid it in their regulations, but legislation passed by the state in 2013 (13-183) requires them to allow it. It decreases usage and saves money for the homeowner.
Larry
Colorado Springs
