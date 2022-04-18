Mr. Grossman -
I left the Colorado Springs area at age 17, joined the service, and traveled the world. I received a chemistry degree from Boulder — under the original GI Bill, thanks — and served in the Peace Corps before settling down in Denver ... for over two decades. I retired (currently age 63), and now I'm back in Monument.
But it's like I never left. While Denver builds & builds and becomes more hipster & gentrified, progressive and cool, Colorado Springs seems perpetually stuck in the late 1970s. Dudes and dudettes are still here with mullets revving their loud cars, never aging. Heck, there's still street racing over on Wooten (Denver cops would shut that sh*t down in two seconds). How is it Colorado Springs is seemingly stuck in amber? Is it because KKFM & KILO still have the same playlists? I knew I was in trouble when I saw the stickers: Keep Colorado Springs Lame.
Generally, people in Denver are usually Very Nice. Most everyone seems to know the rule: We're in this together, brother. Here, you're just tolerated. Christian sensibilities only go so far, I guess.
I can't tell you how disappointed I was to learn that CS had no recreational marijuana stores, while I used to enjoy several within walking distance when I lived in Denver. Why are Suthers & Lamborn anti-business? Real Republicans like tax revenue.
How to change? Put in a pedestrian mall on Tejon, from Colorado College to Vermijo, making downtown more of a destination, with a sprinkle of recreational pot stores & elevated restaurants. The city could also spend some more on art, IMHO. And isn't it time to take down those obsolete microwave transmission towers near (on?) the Century Link building on Weber Street? I hear there's this internet thing — it may catch on.
Chris Lindley
Monument
Editor's note: Letters to the editor have not been edited nor fact-checked.