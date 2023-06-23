letter to the editor

Editor's note: The views and comments expressed are those of the writer alone. Letters to the Editor have not been fact-checked nor edited.
In yet another episode of ‘As the D-11 World Turns’ the majority-conservative D-11 school board passed a resolution on June 14 in support of capitalism, in opposition to CEA’s recent pronouncement essentially professing the virtues of socialism. And, as expected, the two outliers on the board objected…this stuff is getting old.
Instead of a mere resolution, a more effective, longer-term strategy would be development of curricula, suitable for different grade levels, to foster among students a solid understanding of different economic concepts.
There are creative ways to demonstrate to kids what capitalism is. For example, it would blow kids' minds (and perhaps those of the two D-11 board members and some teachers who are seemingly opposed to ‘exploitative’ capitalism) to realize that all of their favorite pop culture icons — rap artists, movie stars, fashion designers, social media influencers, athletes — are beneficiaries of capitalism. Are multi-millionaires LeBron James, Lizzo, Beyoncé, Jay-Z and countless other celebs exploited?!?
Deploying effective strategies to teach capitalism and other concepts is a far more useful opposition tactic than meaningless resolutions and endless school board drama, which get us nowhere.
Paula Linhares
Colorado Springs