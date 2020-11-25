… this blessed country should be able to breathe a sigh of relief. No more exiting-president Trump’s psychological problems to deal with; thank God!!! If it were not for his incredible tendency to self-sabotage, the nation would be more inclined to thank him for all the good he did during his presidency and all his good intentions. Instead, on an emotional level, I am sure many will be ecstatic to see him go.
My guess is that new chapters will be written in the field of psychology and mental illness. Students throughout the world must be asking themselves: how can the president of the best country in the world, be so utterly naïve not see the damage he is doing to himself, his family, not to mention the country he claims to love, by refusing to accept the inevitable with dignity and self-respect?
As a matter of fact, a whole new chapter should be written on the subject of ‘self-sabotage’ with the most graphic example we have by observing Trump’s self-destructive behavior.
Marcela Gaumer
Colorado Springs