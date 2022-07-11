The reason I am emailing is because of the recent editorial, “About Damn Time,” which advocated that Colorado Springs is long overdue in legalizing recreational marijuana.
One of the interesting points of the article is how the Mayor and Council has voted against putting this legalization on the ballot because, “It would hurt the city’s relationship,” with our local military bases. Then the article goes on to point out how Colorado Springs and San Diego wouldn’t see the loss of any bases or military personnel, if legalized.
What you guys fail to mention is that under the Uniform Code of Military Justice via Article 112A, marijuana, and cannabinoid derivatives, and its use and possession, is prohibited. Your article states that under Colorado law, buying and using recreational marijuana is legal. That may be the case, but it’s still illegal if you’re in the military. Moreover, in a time where fewer than 25% of young Americans qualify for military duty, anyone who has used marijuana is disqualified from joining up, unless they receive a waiver.
Yes Colorado Springs may be losing $10 to $15 million in sales tax revenue to neighboring communities, but you also don’t mention the added costs associated with drug use, such as homelessness, and increased crime that cities like Denver have experienced.
Medicinal marijuana has clearly helped people dealing with cancer, and children experiencing epileptic seizures, but what benefits come from recreational marijuana, besides just getting high?
Please feel free to share my email with any other of your editorial board members, whose email addresses have disappeared just like your Letters to the Indy. I don’t know about the rest of you, but as a Colorado Spring’s native, I don’t want my city ruined like Denver.
Doug Ro
Colorado Springs