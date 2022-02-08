Dear Editor:
Usually, it is wise to wait until the end of the year to award an annual prize. Sometimes, however, something so dramatic occurs that it seems unlikely to be surpassed even when 9 months are left in the year!
With that in mind, I would like to propose a winner for the Stupid Growth Award: the El Paso County Commissioners' approval of the Lorson Ranch urban-type development of 7,000 homes with 15,000 residents southeast of Colorado Springs after unanimous rejection by the El Paso County Planning Commission. The proposed density of 4 to 6 units per acre is urban while the land is in the unincorporated county where services are limited.
Let's look at just one service that is lacking: police protection. Law enforcement will fall under the Sheriff's Department since it is not in a city with a traditional police department. This type of irresponsible growth is what is precipitating the need for a $6.9 million expansion of sheriff's headquarters.
Thus, the taxpayers' of existing cities like Colorado Springs, Fountain, and Manitou Springs are subsidizing police-type protection necessary in an urban area by paying for their own police department and an expanded Sheriff's Department to service an area that should be paying for it's own police protection.
When you meet with candidates for the 3 open El Paso County Commissioner seats, ask them whether they believe that city taxpayers should continue to subsidize urban sprawl! Remember, urban voters have the balance of power in these elections!
Lee Milner
Colorado springs
Editor's note: Letters to the editor have not been edited nor fact-checked.
