In response to attorney Benjamin Crump’s assertion today that ‘driving while Black’ continues to result in death, I can say from my 30+year driving experience as a Black woman that I have somehow managed to escape this fate and arrive to my destinations, life intact. I suspect this might be because 1) I do my best to follow the rules of the road; 2) If I am involved in a traffic stop, as I have on a few occasions -- I admittedly have a leadfoot at times -- I choose not to resist and evade the police, because as much as I may not like it in the moment, police officers ARE legally in-charge during such encounters ; 3) I keep my credentials up-to-date (license, registration) and close-at-hand (console or lap) while I am driving so that I am not fishing around in my car or bag for them when I am asked to present them to the police. Stand in the officer’s shoes for a minute — how would you feel if someone is fishing around for something not knowing if they could possibly pull a weapon on you, which is a very real possibility in a police officer’s life...daily ; and 4) I realize that, ultimately, the outcome of the encounter mainly depends on ME. In this day of bodycams, streetcams and bystanders equipped with cell phone s , it is highly unlikely police officers will intentionally harm me if I do my part and obey their orders. Why would they unjustifiably harm me with myriad camera lenses trained on them? It simply defies logic and human nature, unless they derive some bizarre pleasure from being subsequently tried in a court of law.
Fellow Black People (especially the precious young among us), please realize that nothing is worth the needless loss of your lif e. Wh ether it’s an expired license or registration, an outstanding warrant, a speeding ticket, or illicit drugs (...hopefully nothing worse...but even so!), it will all be sorted out in the end, and you’ll likely come out of your encounter with law enforcement successfully...with your life, which is more empowering than anything else.
Paula Linhares
Colorado Springs, CO
Editor's note: Letters to the editor have not been edited nor fact-checked.