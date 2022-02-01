Colorado can finally stop trophy hunting of our native wildcats. SB22-031 would ban the sport killing of bobcats, mountain lions, and – if they lost protections under the Endangered Species Act – Canada lynx.
According to Colorado Parks and Wildlife, around 2,500 bobcats and mountain lions are killed each year in Colorado. Trophy hunting is not supported by science or as a safety measure. Mountain lion encounters are extraordinarily rare; in fact, you are more likely to be injured by elk, moose, or deer. Studies have even shown that trophy hunting exacerbates human-animal conflict when 1) inexperienced young become orphans without having the two years they would have had to learn how to hunt appropriate prey from their mother, and 2) juveniles and other predators are able to move into territories after older, more seasoned wildcats has been killed.
Trophy hunters want a trophy and a photo of them standing triumphantly posed next to the animal they killed, yet most Coloradans don’t support trophy hunting or trapping. Bobcats and mountain lions are not overpopulating, and don’t need hunting to “manage” their populations.
Decades of scientific studies have shown us how critical species like bobcats and mountain lions are to our ecosystem. They already face increasing threats with habitat loss, climate change, and the global extinction crisis biologists are warning us about. We have a rare opportunity to stop this practice in our state – to save all of Colorado’s wild cats – and we’d be remiss to let it pass
Jami Gazzero
Colorado Springs
Editor's note: Letters to the editor have not been edited nor fact-checked.
