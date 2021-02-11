As a child I struggled with the disparity between religion and superstition in my country of origin, Bolivia. Once enculturated in this country, whenever I returned to my roots, every 5 years or so, for a short visit, I kept hoping that things had changed in that respect; unfortunately they had not.
Two years ago, my husband and I visited Bolivia for a month. Among the touristy activities for his benefit, one was a typical religious ritual – a procession in which Catholic churches displayed their best floats honoring the statue of the Virgin Mary of the region.
While such processions were attended by the less educated of the 50s, the one we saw two years ago consisted of, predominantly, college students, whose attire was incongruent with the occasion – wearing customs of some kind or other. Unfortunately, the intertwined concept of religion and superstition seems to be as rampant in Bolivia today and it was centuries ago.
What I experienced as I watched the CNN special on Qanon, elicited memories of my childhood, those that led me to wonder about the makings of the human mind. The sight of Trump’s followers during rallies and insurrection, looking and sounding satanic in their attire, tattoos and, makeup became a Déjà vu experience. Religion Vs. superstition on one hand --- insanity Vs. patriotism on the other.
Marcela Gaumer
Colorado Springs