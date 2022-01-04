Dear Council Members,
First, a very Happy New Year to you and yours and thank you for your service.
But the main thrust of this email is to express my deep unhappiness as a citizen who has lived in District 3 for 25 years, and whose ancestral in-laws have been here for more than century, with the choice of Ms. Stephannie Fortune to fill the D-3 Council seat vacated by Richard Skorman. I watched the candidate interview process and I concluded that the outcome was predetermined by a mayor who put his thumb on the scales, something known to the business community as an “autocratic style of leadership.”
Ms. Fortune may be a perfectly nice person, but she is an unknown entity in District 3. First, she scored lowest on the poll conducted by Rick Wehner. Second, she moved into the District a month after Skorman stepped down. Third, she described the district as one she loved for its lunch spots, floral shop and her personal hair stylist. Fourth, her values do not align with those in Skorman’s District who supported him by substantial majorities. And, finally, a friend who is a third generation Italian American and a trained attorney said to me: “She’s not my representative.” (Of course not, she’s the mayor’s representative.)
I am sure many in District 3 share my friend’s view. At the top of the poll conducted by Wehner were several outstanding individuals with a wealth of experience in District 3, who were, by contrast, far better qualified for the position, and far more deserving.
As a Foreign Service Spouse, I and my family lived for over two decades in countries deemed hardship posts. We’ve lived in a military dictatorship, a Fabian Socialist form of government, and an absolute monarchy. As such, I particularly cherish my democratic rights, including my right to be fairly and honestly represented. A monolithic structure that represents only one ideological framework is not how a representative form of government should work. The American government is founded on the American people choosing their own government. That holds true at every level. Not only is Ms. Fortune the worst candidate for District 3 – a vibrant, diverse, engaged community that deserves better – but she is the mayor’s candidate, pure and simple. Furthermore, she’s a carpetbagger, setting an unhealthy precedent. I feel saddened by this state of affairs. In fact, I feel disenfranchised not just once, but twice, since our own elected representative had little voice in the process of choosing his successor.
In short, the candidate interview process was clearly designed to eliminate candidates not aligned ideologically with the question-asker. It struck me as being little more than a pre-determined set-up. Thus, I implore those of you who have expressed a preference for Ms. Fortune to help redeem the process itself and reconsider your vote for the District 3 Council seat.
Sincerely,
Ruth Obee, a concerned, long-term citizen of District 3
Editor's note: Letters to the editor have not been edited nor fact-checked.
