The Republican Party held what its leaders called a “big tent” meeting in Teller County on Aug. 28, and across the state on other dates. But calling it “big tent” is as far away from the truth as is possible.
As a pastor for 30 years, the essence of ethics and morals was consistently at the forefront in my preaching, administrative meetings, counseling, dinners and all other ministry actions. Ethical thoughts and actions are and should be essential in any worthwhile endeavor for human beings! One consistent ethical principle is that you do not tell lies.
You especially do not tell lies when engaging with the public for the public good, which is also a foundational principle for political connection and engagement. The only worthwhile reason to run for public office is to serve the greater good for the greatest number — that is why it is called public service and never “personal-gain-service.”
How do you call your party “big tent” when your elected officials intentionally and willingly lie and continue to lie about voter fraud, seeking to illegally and unconstitutionally take votes away from United States citizens, claiming the former guy actually won when all evidence has proven in more than 50 state and federal courts of law, and through every honest and worthwhile voter recount, that he did not? You ethically and truthfully cannot!
How do you call your party “big tent” when your elected officials intentionally and willingly lie about voter fraud when evidence has shown there is no systematic voter fraud affecting any major election — then seek to pass legislation primarily aimed at taking voting rights away from people of color? You ethically and truthfully cannot!
How do you call your party “big tent” when your elected officials intentionally and willingly lie about vote counts and force, or seek to force, vote recounts using inexperienced and untrained — thus illegitimate — groups that know nothing about honest and provable recounts, seeking to immorally, unethically, and unconstitutionally take away the real votes of actual citizens? You ethically and truthfully cannot! If you were accused of some crime, don’t you think you would want it proven beyond a reasonable doubt rather than just claimed through lying accusations?
How do you call yourself a “big tent” party when your “national leader/former guy” intentionally and willingly lies about the killer virus COVID, even admitting it on a taped interview, lies about masks, lies about physical distancing, lies about medical treatments — all of which leads to the illness of millions and the deaths of nearly 650,000 — presumably all people you want to include in your “big tent”? You ethically and truthfully cannot!
How do you call your party “big tent” when your elected officials intentionally and willingly lie about the science and the scientists, describing their evidence-based work and their science-created vaccines to stop a killer virus lies and a hoax? You ethically and truthfully cannot!
How do you call your party “big tent” when your elected officials intentionally and willingly lie about the overwhelming scientific evidence that demonstrates the human-caused effects of Earth’s climate crisis, the existential threat to this planet that is putting billions of its inhabitants at risk? You ethically and truthfully cannot!
How do you call your party “big tent” when your elected officials intentionally and willingly lie about Black Lives Matter and what they actually seek to accomplish?
You ethically and truthfully cannot!
Rodney Noel Saunders is a retired United Methodist pastor located in Florissant.