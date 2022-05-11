I’m a lifelong Colorado resident, a mom, a successful businesswoman and an elector in a new ballot initiative that empowers the citizens of Colorado Springs, rather than elected officials, to decide whether the city of Colorado Springs should permit the sale and taxation of recreational cannabis.
It is time for the people of Colorado Springs to finally benefit from taxes that many other cities in the state gain through recreational cannabis sales. As our city struggles with challenges such as homelessness and a growing mental health crisis, it pains me to know that other municipalities are benefiting from cannabis taxes paid by Colorado Springs residents, who travel to cities like Denver and Manitou Springs to buy cannabis and pay local taxes on each sale.
Colorado Springs citizens endorsed the sale of recreational cannabis during the 2012 election when they voted in favor of Amendment 64 by over 3,000 votes in the city. However, while small towns and large cities across Colorado quickly began crafting regulatory guidelines for recreational cannabis sales in their jurisdictions after Amendment 64 passed, Colorado Springs officials defied voters’ will and took it upon themselves to ban recreational cannabis sales.
The city, as a result, has not gained a penny of local tax revenue from recreational sales of marijuana. Meanwhile, cities like Pueblo and Manitou Springs have received significant financial benefit. Denver, for example, has received more than $300 million in local cannabis taxes since the city’s first sale on Jan. 1, 2014. In Pueblo, the money supports college scholarships for local students.
The situation in Manitou Springs is the most upsetting. Today, the municipality is the only one in all of El Paso County, Colorado’s largest county by population with more than 700,000 residents, that permits recreational cannabis sales. The city supports two recreational marijuana stores, and they are the most profitable in the entire state. So how is it possible that a pair of shops in tiny Manitou Springs (population 5,283) could yield more profit than dispensaries in other large cities? Lack of competition and an accompanying abundance of local demand.
Most of that demand comes from Colorado Springs. Today, Manitou Springs residents are savoring improved roads and bridges, among other things, thanks to tax contributions from Colorado Springs residents. About half of the small city’s sales tax revenues come from recreational marijuana sales taxes.
The important point to remember is that the cultivation and consumption of recreational marijuana is already completely legal in Colorado Springs. What our city leaders have made illegal is the sale and therefore the associated collection of tax revenues that come with it. Recreational marijuana is already legally consumed in our city. But Colorado Springs sees none of the benefits from the sales.
An alarming concern in Colorado Springs is mental health. Colorado officials are describing our local challenges with mental health in El Paso County as a “crisis.” Suicides among El Paso County youth, for example, doubled during the pandemic. Yet, to date, Colorado Springs elected officials have failed to meaningfully address the unfolding mental health crisis among our residents, including adolescents.
While tax revenues from potential recreational sales have not yet been earmarked for specific programs — Colorado Springs City Council will determine how the funds get dispersed within the broad buckets of mental health, PTSD programs for veterans, and public safety — the city supports a wealth of worthwhile recipients.
To address the mental health crisis, for example, tax monies collected through recreational sales could go to organizations aimed at improving juvenile mental health and reducing youth homelessness, such as The Place. For mental health in general, the Colorado Springs Fire Department’s Community and Public Health Division (CPH), which is widely known as CARES, helps bring together local organizations that address the region’s behavioral and health-access issues. These would both be worthwhile investments into existing programs and organizations that are on the frontlines of tackling these challenges every day.
Tax revenues would also address public safety. City Council could direct these dollars to expanding our Homeless Outreach Program. This program conducts intensive outreach work with individuals experiencing homelessness in Colorado Springs to help improve access to health care and housing, and to improve the quality of life for targeted individuals. Such an approach would improve public safety in our neighborhoods while expanding access to resources for (and helping reduce the size of) our city’s unhoused population.
Additionally, Colorado Springs is home to over 80,000 veterans. The vast majority of us who live in Colorado Springs likely know an American hero fighting a silent battle against PTSD. These men and women served our country with honor, and deserve all the support our city can provide. A portion of the tax dollars from recreational cannabis sales will be directed to programs that help our veterans win their war against PTSD.
Mt. Carmel Veterans Service Center, for example, provides job assistance, behavioral health and wellness help, a variety of support services, connection to community resources, and event space for veterans, military members and their families. Our City Council can bolster these programs by directing recreational cannabis tax revenues to organizations that already do a tremendous job serving our veteran community. We are proud of our ties to the military. These dollars will allow Colorado Springs to set a national example of how to support the veteran community.
Lastly, we can count on these dollars being spent addressing these challenges. This initiative will require the city to install a citizen’s oversight committee to hold the city to account and annually report on the spending of these dollars to the public.
Elected officials’ arbitrary 10-year rejection of Colorado Springs voters’ support of Amendment 64 must end. It’s time for the people of Colorado Springs to demand their voices are heard, and for the city to finally welcome sales of recreational cannabis — as well as new revenue streams to support mental health, veterans and public safety.
Karlie Van Arnam has lived in Colorado Springs since 2005 and in the region for her entire life. She grew up in Woodland Park, graduated from Woodland Park High School and earned an MBA from UCCS. She has small business experience from her roles as the general manager for the Colorado Springs medical marijuana dispensary Pure Medical and the owner of the Colorado Springs automotive repair shops National Differential and Auto Tech Plaza.