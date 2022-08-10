The International Brazilian Opera Company (IBOC) took to the well of the Pioneers Museum’s packed Division 1 Courtroom last month for a workshop performance of their new production.
RACE, The Opera is based on the story of Kelley “Dolphus” Stroud, a Colorado Springs academic and runner who won the 5,000-meter tryout in Denver to qualify for the 1928 Olympic trials. After being denied travel because of his race (he was an American of African, Native and European descent), he walked, ran and hitchhiked the 1,765 miles to Boston. Arriving just six hours before his race, malnourished and exhausted, he failed to qualify for The Games. He returned home in what IBOC calls a modern version of the Greek Phidippides’ legendary marathon runs. The opera is a collaboration between IBOC and the Stroud family, featuring partnerships with the Colorado Springs Pioneers Museum and Colorado College. Providing historical guidance is Stroud descendant Frank Shines. “We’re bringing to the community an interactive way to think about the next generation of opera,” says Shines. “It’s not just the story of Dolphus and the Stroud family, it’s a story about the Colorado Springs community.”
IBOC composer João MacDowell chose the courthouse, among other locations, because of its intimate setting and acoustics, which suited the sing-along hymns in the provided programs. The Pioneers Museum also houses the Stroud family archives that helped inform the arc of the story and the opera’s libretto, which is being crafted by a writing duo with local ties. Pikes Peak Poet Laureate Ashley Cornelius explains that she “got a call and [they were] like, ‘Hey, do you wanna write an opera?’ I was like, ‘Yes I will!’”
Playwright Idris Goodwin, known for his historical and documentary work for Nickelodeon and NPR, had worked at Colorado College, which connected him to Dolphus’ story. “I [thought] it would be really exciting to have this Colorado Springs story written by two people with relationships here, with connections here,” Goodwin says.
Despite living in Colorado Springs most of her life and having produced compositions about Fannie Mae Duncan and her famed Cotton Club, Cornelius still had to become acquainted with the Stroud family. The Strouds, who had 11 children, moved from Indian Territory (now Oklahoma) to live in Colorado Springs in 1910 to escape the racism of the Jim Crow-era South. The family became known in town for their academic achievements. Dolphus graduated from Colorado Springs High School (now Palmer High School) and after the events of RACE, earned a degree in political science from Colorado College before settling in Oregon.
“We’re hoping it’s some crumbs for you to follow to get excited about the entire legacy and journey of Dolphus Stroud,” Cornelius says.
IBOC’s Christina Morgan, who has worked for publishers HarperCollins and Houghton Mifflin Harcourt, will help shape the libretto while Athena Azevedo serves as the production’s visual director.
IBOC is looking to bring in an external composer for RACE and is currently accepting demo submissions with a vision that RACE’s score will honor Black arts and culture by infusing gospel, jazz, hip-hop, blues and more into Stroud’s story. MacDowell, who will serve as the composer’s mentor, explains that Black music is more optimistic than traditional European opera, befitting Stroud’s journey. Operas are complex productions, “the Everest of composition,” MacDowell says, and RACE seeks to be innovative with a rarely told Olympic tale from Colorado Springs brought to life by Black artists. “I think there’s a lot of perceived distance, that opera is not for the common person,” Cornelius says. “It is absolutely about you, it is for you.”
The IBOC creative team reminds us that Black operas have existed for a long time, but they, alongside other operas created by minorities, haven’t received much mainstream attention. “There’s a whole history of Black folks that people don’t know,” Goodwin says.
Those looking forward to a performance of RACE, however, will have some time to wait. The opera is in its earliest days, a mere year and a half into what IBOC expects to be a four-year creative process. IBOC is planning a full libretto reading by winter 2023 and a full chamber workshop recital by the end of 2024. The team is small, but what Azevedo calls “generative,” in that it’s easier for them to produce the core of the opera and then collaborate with other companies to produce the opera for venues worldwide.
You can keep track of the production’s process, contribute financially or submit music for consideration at RaceTheOpera.com.