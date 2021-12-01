I woke up this morning in a La Quinta Inn in Grand Junction, Colorado. I’m covering a “Truth and Justice” rally here featuring Mesa County Clerk Tina Peters, Lauren Boebert’s former campaign manager Sherronna Bishop, Colorado Representative and U.S. Senate hopeful Ron Hanks, and El Paso County Sheriff candidate Todd Watkins, among others. I can’t say I am a big fan of the hotel experience. I spent much of my youth traveling and transitory, and these days I like sleeping in my own bed, with my wonderful wife and obnoxious dogs.
During my morning doom scrolling, I noticed it is once again Spotify Wrapped (a ranked breakdown, often kind of embarrassing, of your music consumption habits on Spotify) season. Mine is never really a surprise. The Mountain Goats took the top spot, again, followed by the Lawrence Arms, the Sword and the Drive-by Truckers. The one outlier, my nod to modernity and changing of the times, was Carsie Blanton, whose April album, “LOVE & RAGE,” was full of self-described “anti-fascist anthems.” Her single “Shit List” is definitely a song for the times, and an ear-worm to boot. It spent a good month in my Spotify rotation, clearly enough to make my top 5.
I’ve been thinking a bit about patriotism and nationalism and the giant quagmire we find ourselves in as a nation these days. I spent the drive over here listening to a podcast about Ronald Regan’s 1980 “October Surprise,” where his campaign allegedly struck a deal with the Iranian government to prevent them from releasing American hostages, thereby depriving Jimmy Carter of a political win before the election. It’s similar to the way Nixon sabotaged a possible peace deal with North Vietnam to in 1968 during his presidential campaign against Hubert Humphrey.
Today the prevailing Republican strategy seems to be, instead of using borderline treasonous political maneuvering, to simply make wild accusations of election fraud, hoping that if enough people say the same thing loudly and repeatedly, they can convince enough Americans to forcibly overturn our Democracy. It’s clearly not a fact-based thing. The audits in Arizona failed to find fraud, and the whole thing has been proven to be just an exercise in inflammatory rhetoric. If you pay attention to the election fraud influencers, you can hear the tone beginning to shift.
They’re no longer really trying to prove fraud, but rather they’re trying to convince people to “take action” because Dominion Voting Systems and Communist China and President Joe Biden's Administration and the Mainstream Media have all conspired to “take your voice” and “destroy the constitution.” It is all being used as a justification for violence, like we saw on Jan. 6. It will be interesting to see what happens when the aggrieved voices calling for blood — because of something they have to know at this point is completely bogus — actually get it.
Editor's Note: An earlier version of this story claimed that Nixon defeated Lyndon Johnson in 1968. Nixon ran against Hubert Humphrey in 1968, not Johnson. We regret the error.
