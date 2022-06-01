In November, Colorado voters will decide whether to fund free school meals for children. If House Bill 1414 — Healthy Meals for All Public School Students — is approved, this measure would take effect at the start of the 2023-24 school year and provide free meals to all students, including those who don’t currently qualify for free or reduced-cost lunch. Additionally, the law would create a parent and student advisory committee to explore purchasing locally produced food, an objective that would be helped along by purchasing grants. The goal is to get more food into school meals that has been grown, raised or processed in Colorado. Not only will this fuel Colorado’s farming and ranching industries, it should increase the availability of fresh and healthy food for our children.
Since the beginning of the pandemic, the federal government has funded school meals for all children regardless of income (as they should). In some cases, school meals are the only meals children eat in the course of their day. That federal funding benefited millions of kids nationwide, but it goes away this summer.
Due to inflation and rising gas prices, families, single parents and kids dependent on those meals will be feeling the squeeze or just going without some things. Unless there is immediate action taken by lawmakers, there will be a year-long gap in free meals even if HB-1414 is approved by voters in the fall. School Nutrition Association President Beth Wallace said in a statement early this spring, “Congress’ failure to act will undoubtedly cause students to go hungry and leave school meal programs in financial peril.” Reports out of Washington, D.C., say Sen. Mitch McConnell is to blame for blocking the extension.
Access to free school meals increases children’s nutritional intake, reduces the stigma of poverty, improves food security, addresses racial inequities and boosts students’ educational outcomes.
Hunger Free Colorado points out that without new legislation, too many children are left out of school meals programs; the existing free and reduced-price meals program income threshold is too low to truly account for all children and families facing food insecurity.
Imagine the shame a child feels going through the lunch line and being told they cannot eat because there is not enough money in their account. Or, almost worse, being forced to eat the “alternative” lunch (often not much more than cheese and crackers) in front of their peers who are enjoying their lunch. Additionally, being lumped into a group labeled “free and reduced” isn’t appealing either. That shame is often amplified for students at the intersection of poor and BIPOC, who are already more than likely to experience punitive consequences in predominantly white schools for “behavior issues,” rooted in hunger. Who can focus when they’re hungry?
Education is often referred to as the “great equalizer,” a ticket providing pathways out of poverty. It seems ridiculous, humiliating and classist to make poorer kids have to beg to be fed.
Feeding hungry kids is the right thing to do.
One in three children in our state is food insecure, meaning they have no idea, consistently, where their next meal is coming from. Schools can help address this insecurity. Healthy Meals for All Public School Students just makes sense for all of Colorado’s kids and should be part of any school district’s plan to build a better future. I’ll be doing everything I can to support HB-1414, including voting “yes” to ensure fresh food and proper nutrition is available to all school-aged kids.
Disclosure: Patience Kabwasa is executive director of Food to Power, a 501(c)3 whose mission is to cultivate a more equitable food system in the greater Colorado Springs community.