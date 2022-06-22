As a Black woman, I understand well that before I decide to do something, I must consider the potential cost to my safety. For instance, if I decide to bike to work, the time I leave in the morning or evening will determine the route I take: a main road that is well lit or a trail that may be dark and off the beaten path. Additionally, as a single mom, it’s important for me to feel like I can protect my family in the event someone came busting into our home, intent on harming us. As a Black woman with Black children, the fact that my family could be the target of a hate crime in any public setting is real.
About this time last year after the Boulder Mass Shooting (I am capitalizing this because it feels like these shootings deserve reverence, like monuments, now), I was angry that just as COVID restrictions were loosening, our time of cease-fire was over.
We learned nothing. We were back to “normal.”
In a DiverseCity column last year, I said, “In the space of a week, our country endured two mass shootings — one in Boulder and the other in Atlanta, Georgia. Although these shootings dominated headlines, CNN reported at least 20 mass shootings across the country in the two weeks following the spa shootings in Atlanta.”
Americans love violence, and we have easy access to weaponry that makes that violence highly lethal and repeatable. Our lack of gun restrictions mirrors our values (or lack thereof). We still revere our right to bear arms over life itself.
According to The Washington Post, there have been more than 250 mass shootings across the country already this year, more than 38 of which have happened since the Uvalde, Texas, shooting that claimed the lives of 19 elementary school kids and two teachers. Less than two weeks earlier, a racist gunman killed 10 people in a Buffalo, New York, supermarket.
Babies, mothers, fathers, grandparents, uncles, aunts, friends... Gone.
The kicker: While we are still talking guns, hundreds of mass shootings are going to happen AGAIN before the year is over. The statistics say so. And having access to more guns has not protected the public from these never-ending shootings. The shooter is rarely taken out by a vigilante before the murderer sprays innocent people with bullets.
While the news cycle plays on repeat, an average of 117,345 people are shot every year; 40,620 of them die. Over a decade, that is 1,173,450 people shot. This public health crisis is now a leading cause of premature death in this country, according to the American Public Health Association. Those who survive are left with bullet wound scars or the loss of a loved one. We shut the country down for COVID but only offer brief thoughts and prayers following every massacre.
The aftermath of gun violence shreds through communities, leaving devastation and trauma in its wake. So, what can we do? Two things: invest in mental health and restrict access to guns at the same time.
Nowhere is safe, not our homes, our places of worship, our workplaces, our schools, our grocery stores, our movie theaters. We can get shot up in any of these places, and that is not freedom.
Teenagers restricted from buying alcohol and marijuana can purchase an AR-15-style semiautomatic rifle. Backwards AF. Who in their right mind would sell a teenager an AR anything? Their frontal lobe isn’t even fully developed. Real life is not a video game. Yep, teenagers can join the military and have access to guns, but that access comes with training and responsibility and supervision. Why do we need semi-automatic rifles on the streets?
Gun violence is an epidemic and demands legislation that addresses the crisis. Policies restricting access to firearms aren’t as polarizing as they are made to seem by politicians. The majority of Americans support stricter gun laws that include more robust background checks, that keep dangerous weapons out of the hands of those displaying signs of mental illness, that protect victims of domestic violence. We can’t just keep talking about this. We need legislators who will act — or we need to vote them out and elect those who will.