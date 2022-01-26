‘Hopeful Expectancy,” two words I use to describe how I feel as I begin the journey of representing the people of City Council’s District 3 and working alongside eight of my fellow members of Council and staff. It is no secret that we as a district are diverse — with many voices and points of view; yet in spite of that, the one common thread is a feeling of pride that so many people care about this beautiful, thriving city of ours. It has been inspiring interacting with so many residents of D3 who are a spirited, committed group.
I have spent time gaining perspective from Richard Skorman about what issues mattered most to him on Council. I have received many phone calls and have met with many constituents about issues and what they hope for in the coming year. While there certainly are challenges with housing affordability, mobility, recreation and more, these issues lead back to the superior Colorado Springs quality of life we all seek and the need to make sure we are safe.
We must protect our natural environment — from fire and misuse, promoting careful stewardship while enjoying such vibrant, magnetic outdoor recreation and views. We must be intentional about building housing for all and supporting ways to care for our most vulnerable citizens. One constituent recently shared how she and her fiancé rent in Cheyenne Canyon, but couldn’t afford to purchase a house in their neighborhood. Instead, they plan to rent for a very long time and won’t realize their version of the American dream of homeownership. Many in our community aren’t able to find housing, perhaps having suffered through difficult times. We need to do more and do better for our seniors, our young workers and those in transition.
We also need to be ever vigilant and continue to invest in our infrastructure needs. Constituents ask me if our roads and bridges are sufficient for the future. Others are excited about expanded broadband, but worry that not everyone will have access. Are there enough jobs for our high school and college graduates who have chosen to stay in the Colorado Springs area? I also recently heard from a small business owner on Fountain Boulevard who is hopeful about the future but concerned about finding workers. Having grown up with parents involved in small business and now owning our own small business, I will be a passionate advocate for restaurants, retailers, franchisers, creatives and more. Their work is the lifeblood of our economy and contributes greatly to the diverse fabric of the District 3 community. These and other important issues are top of mind for the people of District 3.
My hope is also fueled by the immense effort I see our nonprofits, local public servants, faith-based organizations and families addressing some tough issues people face. I have seen firsthand, through my involvement with different organizations, that addiction and mental health challenges are on the rise and many individuals and families are adversely impacted by this societal upswing. How do we plant seeds today that grow into solutions for tomorrow? These widespread challenges must be addressed with the ongoing support and firm commitments to sound public policy and frontline agencies working hard to have impact on the hearts and minds of those who are seeking a lift up.
I am approaching my responsibilities with hopeful expectancy and am excited about the future for District 3 residents. I have watched our City flourish over the past several years and I am encouraged by people who work every day to make good things happen. I have an open-door approach. I love to listen and understand people’s ideas and opinions. I am honored to serve in this role and look forward to continuing to work with everyone for the good of our district and city.
Stephannie Fortune was recently appointed by Colorado Springs City Council to replace Richard Skorman, who resigned to focus on his businesses.
