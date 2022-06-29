When you work at an LGBTQ organization like Inside Out Youth Services, every month is Pride Month. We always support queer-owned businesses, have conversations about identity and intersectionality, provide trainings, host events, and generally just exist as our big, beautiful queer selves together.
But there is something special about June.
The first Pride parades and festivals were held in recognition of the Stonewall Uprising of 1969, widely considered the start of the modern LGBTQ civil rights movement. Even now, we acknowledge that Pride began as a riot — led by trans women of color — and we uphold our foreparents’ legacy of advocacy, protest and outrage. But we also have the incredible freedom to do something that they could not always do publicly: We can celebrate.
On June 4, when Inside Out hosted our youth Pride festival, we celebrated. Among the 800 people who joined us that day: Parents wearing “I love my trans kid” T-shirts walked with their children around the festival grounds and asked for resources to continue educating themselves. Teens with pride flags draped over their shoulders ran into friends from school they hadn’t expected to see, and spent the day lounging on the grass and watching singers, dancers, poets and other performers. Young adults gearing up for Queer Prom later that night sat in stylist chairs while volunteer hairdressers and makeup artists got them looking fierce for their big night. Many adults in their bright blue volunteer shirts gleefully told us that this was their first Pride event. One child took the stage during open mic and told the audience all the things he loves about himself.
We all painted murals together, made mosaics together, made bracelets and buttons and music together. We were so loudly queer.
Even 53 years after Stonewall, it’s not always safe to be loudly queer. Recent events (like in Idaho, where white supremacists threatened a Pride event) are symptomatic of a decades-old movement to delegitimize and villainize LGBTQ people, especially LGBTQ kids and teens, and the adults who support them. These messages breed stigma, discrimination and outright violence, especially against our trans community, and especially against LGBTQ people of color. Social media and its echo chambers have amplified this rhetoric in recent years, but no insidious tactic or co-opted buzzword has ever shamed the queer community into silence.
And thank goodness for that.
It’s the greatest joy of my life to be part of a community that comes together, determined to hold space for young people and their families to express themselves. YES, loudly. YES, proudly.
National Pride Month may be coming to a close, but Pride doesn’t end here. Pikes Peak Pride will be held in late July, Pueblo Pride in late August. And every other month of the year will be Pride Month for us and the youths we serve. Celebration, joy, advocacy, protest, outrage — it’s year-round work. And we’re proud of our Pikes Peak region community for supporting it.
Liss Smith (they/she) is the Communications Manager of Inside Out Youth Services, which builds access, equity, and power with LGBTQIA2+ youth and young adults in the Pikes Peak region.