Gen-Z has never been more vulnerable. Here we are in the hands of a minority that not only doesn’t care about our freedoms, but constantly and deliberately strives to sabotage them. We’ve grown up with active shooter drills and seen our adolescence devastated by a politicized pandemic.
Now extremists on the Supreme Court have overturned Roe v. Wade, and the whole landscape of our lives is upended. For us, injustice is déjà vu — but we won’t stand for them forcing us to bring children into the world, let alone into a country that only respects life under a thousand impossible conditions, and refuses to fund efforts to keep kids alive or support them in living fulfilled lives. This is the only life we’ve ever known, but we will not let it be the one our children know.
The people running our country have a responsibility to ensure that U.S. policy truly reflects American values — not just the priorities of a few that we never elected to power. If seeing our rights revoked isn’t enough evidence that their motivations lie elsewhere, Clarence Thomas’ push against same-sex marriage and the use of contraception shows that this is only the beginning of the dystopia our democracy is falling into.
So we find ourselves in an unenviable position — knowing we’re old enough to suffer the consequences, but feeling too young to change them. However, while many of us are ineligible to vote in the 2022 primaries or midterms, there is so much action left to take.
If you want to get involved in advocacy for reproductive freedom, Planned Parenthood petitions are always open for virtual signatures, and the organization holds its next National Mobilization Call on July 5, providing additional training and resources to volunteers nationwide. Plan C abortion pills are still available online (order them now, even if you’re not pregnant — visit @aidaccess or @plancpill) and you can find abortion clinics near you at abortionfinder.org or aidacce.org/i-need-an-abortion. The National Network of Abortion Funds
(@abortionfunds or abortionfunds.org) also provides support for those seeking an abortion, and emotional support for after abortions is available at connectandbreathe.org. Visit mahotline.org or @ma_hotline for trusted advice and support to self-manage a miscarriage or abortion;
@ifwhenhow for lawyers and advocates who can answer questions in English, Spanish and Chinese.
If you’re able, donate to elevatedaccess.org, which works with abortion access networks and direct-support funds to connect people who need travel assistance to pilots; or donate at secure.actblue.com/donate/supportabortionfunds.
Find local protests for abortion rights — local action matters. Most importantly, those who are eligible need to use their right to vote, and use it well. The Supreme Court has chosen the wrong time to dismantle a constitutional right, and the wrong generation to cross. For a generation that is uniquely impassioned and driven and (against the odds) so beautifully alive, this is not over. Because we see them. And we will not look away.
Adelaide Evans is a high school junior and the daughter of Indy Managing Editor Helen Lewis.
MORE WAYS TO HELP
Clinics in Colorado are likely to see a surge in the number of out-of-state residents seeking abortions. The following organizations provide resources to people who need to access abortion care.
• Planned Parenthood of the Rocky Mountains’ Patient Assistance Fund gets patients the care they need regardless of zip code or ability to pay. Donations are being matched 1:1. plannedparenthood.org/planned-parenthood-rocky-mountains
• Cobalt Abortion Fund helps with transportation, childcare payments, lodging, translation services, abortion doulas and more. cobaltaf.org
• Colorado Doula Project’s Abortion Support Network offers transportation to/from appointments or the airport, meals and groceries, and abortion doulas. Donors can choose to fund anything from an Uber/Lyft ride to a procedure. coloradodoulaproject.org/donate
• The National Network of Abortion Funds removes financial and logistical barriers to abortion. abortionfunds.org
• The Center for Reproductive Rights works to strengthen reproductive health laws in 50+ countries, and has challenged abortion bans in several U.S. states. reproductiverights.org