Whether it’s with family, friends or coworkers, get-togethers are always nice. But sometimes all it takes is one awkward question or poorly articulated comment for the rest of the evening to take on a bitter, grinchy aura.
So when an extended family member says something troublesome, or you bump into an old “friend” with whom you have unresolved issues, or you realize you forgot to bring the one potluck dish you were responsible for, consider the following strategies.
The “Sorry, I’m getting a call.”
The “Actually, critical race theory has nothing to do with that.”
The “No, I’m not attacking your character! It’s just a conversation.”
The “OK, so now we’re just broadly defending all police behavior?”
The “I didn’t throw that drink. It slipped out of my hands.”
The “Are you insane? No, seriously? Are you actually insane?”
The “Well, guess what, Sharon? I hate you too!”
The “Thanks for having me, but I’m leaving now.”
We are in that gooey post-Christmas/pre-New Year interlude. A time to unwind, reflect — and catch up on our sleep. Also the time to catch up o…
