What can you say during times like these?
We are better than this.
Our guiding principles are bigger than mob intimidation, better than sneering violence, broken glass and tear gas. We’re better than having to whisk the vice president of the United States out of harm’s way when the mob pours in.
Maybe I should rephrase: We SHOULD be better than this. But on Jan. 6 we weren’t, and it’s been this way for some time now. Violence is the order of the day and armed people are putting our nation and its Constitution in peril.
We’ve never done this before — this has not been our response even at the worst moments in our history. We’ve marched; we’ve protested. Some of the protests have turned violent. But the outliers have always been just that: outliers.
I’m at a loss. This should not happen here. We aren’t some tinpot dictatorship. We are supposed to be the leader of the FREE WORLD.
And it’s not like we didn’t see this coming. We should be better than what we’ve been over the past few years. No American should blindly follow a leader whose message is divisive, who encourages violence and whose desire to hold on to power trumps two centuries of law. These people are disregarding the Constitution and they don’t care. They’re no longer behaving like children in the throes of a presidentially sanctioned temper tantrum. These are subversive adults, and the consequences of their actions are real and far-reaching, shaking the bedrock of our nation.
I’ve always believed in America, in the Great Experiment. But I’ve also been disillusioned as the right to participate in that experiment has been denied to so many Americans. I still believe in our potential to become that nation, to fulfill that promise: Democracy can thrive even where people disagree. We are a nation of laws, and the rule of law and our Constitution should always, always defeat mob rule.
We should be better than this, and in the next few years we need to show it.
It’s time to stop the name-calling, the insults, the “us-versus-them.” It’s time to stop believing lofty yet empty rhetoric instead of objective reality — those mountains of evidence that are right in front of our face. It’s time to re-introduce critical thinking. TOGETHER we are America.
And to those armed assholes at the Capitol: You aren’t invited. Your immature, violent rage should end quietly. There are far more people with far more serious issues than yours. People who live at risk of biased policing, biased judges, biased housing officials, biased educators. There are Americans who don’t have jobs or food... those with coronavirus struggling for their next breath... those grieving the death of people they love.
In the face of so much real suffering, you infantile insurrectionists should be deeply ashamed of your actions, and you should face the consequences.
Remember this day, America.
“American exceptionalism” was on full display, in real time for all the world to see. They mock us. And pity us for our folly. And their mockery is justified.