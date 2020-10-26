One person equals one vote. The candidate who earns the most votes wins the election. These straightforward principles are the underpinning of our democracy and our republic. They apply to every single election in our country except the most important one: President of the United States.
In presidential races, one person equals one vote only if that person votes with the majority in their state. That means someone voting for the Democratic presidential candidate in a red state or the Republican candidate in a blue state has their vote tossed aside. Their vote means nothing, like it didn’t even happen. This is truly unfortunate because all voters should have their voice heard in every election, especially when electing the only officeholder who represents our entire country.
The votes of millions of citizens can be overruled by a few thousand votes in certain key “swing” states. For example, in 2016, Hillary Clinton received 1.3 million votes in Colorado and 65 million votes throughout the country – 3 million more than Donald Trump – but Trump won the election because he received just 70,000 more votes than Clinton in the swing states of Michigan, Wisconsin, and Pennsylvania. These 70,000 Americans got a much larger say than 1.3 million Coloradans and 65 million Americans. That’s wrong.
Colorado Proposition 113, the National Popular Vote, is a step toward making sure that one person equals one vote and the candidate with the most votes wins in future presidential races. Proposition 113 asks Colorado voters to re-affirm what the legislature approved in 2019 - Colorado would remain with the National Popular Vote interstate agreement along with fourteen other states and the District of Columbia. Under this binding pledge, all the participating states would cast their electoral votes for the candidate who wins the popular vote nationwide. This binding pledge would only go into effect if states with a majority of Electoral College votes – 270-- endorse this agreement.
This needed reform will ensure that one person truly equals one vote and the presidential candidate who gets the most votes will be our next Commander-in-Chief.
We heard a lot of claims in the legislature about the National Popular Vote agreement. The argument heard most often, that California and New York would control who wins the presidency, doesn’t hold up under scrutiny. Voters in those states don’t determine who becomes president under the current system, and they would not under the National Popular Vote. The National Popular Vote does not give California and New York more residents or more presidential electors. Those states make up 18% of the country’s population - far less than the winning candidate would need, even if every single voter in those states voted for the same candidate.
Rather, candidates in a National Popular Vote election would have to appeal to the most voters no matter where those voters live. This what candidates for statewide offices do here in Colorado. Serious statewide candidates advertise, organize, and make campaign stops in every part of the state because one vote in El Paso County equals one vote in Boulder County, which equals one vote in Mesa County.
One person equals one vote. The most votes wins. These principles define an election. They should apply to the presidential race. Please join me in voting “yes” on Proposition 113.
Pete Lee is chair of the Senate Judiciary Committee and represents Senate District 11 (D-Colorado Springs).