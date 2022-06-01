Thanks to social media, everyone is always sharing something about what they’re doing. The whole world seems to be shouting: “Look at me!”
But it’s quiet, anonymous gestures that could mean the most to someone else. Maybe we should all try to do what Vinh and Leisle Chung do: Be invisible.
The Chungs are owners of Vanguard Skincare Specialists in Colorado Springs, and the focus of an event last week called “Becoming Americans,” the story of how their families arrived in the United States and their path to success — and what they do now to pay it forward. They’re invisible to many of the people they help.
The Chungs met in high school, but the fact they met at all is a bit of a miracle. Vinh was 3 years old when his family left Vietnam, just a few of the “boat people” who fled the totalitarian regime after the fall of Saigon. His family landed first in Malaysia, where they faced horrible conditions. After a few weeks, they were set out to sea with no food, no water and very little hope.
But hope arrived — in the form of a World Vision ship — which set them on a path that eventually led to Fort Smith, Arkansas. Vinh grew up there, went to Harvard and became a doctor.
Leisle’s family were immigrants from Korea, and moved to Arkansas because her father wanted a farm. They were the only Asian family in the small town. They didn’t speak the language, didn’t know a soul. And they made it work. Leisle graduated from Yale and runs the business side of the medical office.
Extraordinarily humble, the couple credits their successes in life to “invisible people” like Leisle’s grandmother, who lived a quiet life caring for her grandchildren in Arkansas, isolated because she didn’t speak English. Or her mother, a woman smart enough to help with AP Calculus homework, but who never went to college. Or the stranger, who upon seeing Vinh’s family at the airport in San Francisco, quietly tucked $100 in the 3-year-old’s pocket.
“You’ve heard our story,” Vinh told the sold-out crowd at the event produced by the Greenberg Center for Learning and Tolerance. “But if you listen closely, it’s not our story. It’s the story of the people who helped us along the way. World Vision saved my family — but think of all the people who donated to help them buy that ship. They didn’t know the outcome, but they donated. Without them, my story would have ended anonymously on the South China Sea, at 3 years old.”
The Chungs credit teachers who spent time with them, the coaches who helped them find their place in a new country, their parents and countless others who assisted them through their lives.
In the end, they say, it’s those “invisible people” who made their successes possible and allowed them to be invisible people for children around the world. The Chungs’ philanthropy includes travel to places like Haiti and Cambodia, where they helped young girls leave brothels by teaching them a trade to allow them to support their families.
The lesson we can all learn: Be an invisible person. Help people where you can, donate when you can — you never know whose story you’ll help create.
As Stan Moneyham, president of World Vision, said back in the 1970s: “I simply accept the fact that we can do something for somebody. I believe that is our responsibility.”
So put down the microphone and drop the social media for a day. Join the Chungs in donating to Ukrainian families and some of the 27 million refugees across the world, all looking for a little bit of hope to continue their stories. Become an invisible person in someone else’s success.