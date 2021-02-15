Under the heading about Republican, you include reference to an attempted takeover of the Capitol. Are you sure that term is adequate? Was it a takeover or was it vandalism? Evaluate, if you please. Have you actually gone out and performed an in depth examination of the party affiliation of the people arrested? If the # is more than 50% REPUBLICAN, THEN PERHAPS U COULD USE THE TERM MAJORITY OF Republican trespassers, or some other adequate term, but why be so quick at using terms that paint with a broad Brush when in fact you have NO proof
John Lonergan
Editor's note: Letters to the editor have not been edited nor fact-checked.