As Americans, we're divided.
Not as members of one political party or another as much as divided by the raw perspectives we bring into each day.
One group, the majority, believes we can learn to live with our differences when each of us respects our neighbors and communities. When each of us gives more than we take. When each of us goes the extra mile to raise our kids in a caring environment, teaching each young person the ultimate value of living by the Golden Rule.
The other group, the minority, believes the best way to achieve their goals is by lying, intimidating and threatening neighbors and communities. Using abject physical and psychological force as the means to their end. No compromise, no respect.
Until the minority faces up to its responsibilities, America will be divided.
The majority will not kowtow to disrespect and violence.
Lloyd Guthrie
