In his 15 years traveling the country recruiting students for Colorado College as an admissions officer, Carlos Jiménez felt like he was fighting education inequality from the wrong end. By the time he arrived at high schools to recruit top students, those who were underperforming compared to their peers were in a tough spot, and he felt he couldn’t help them.
In 2020, Jiménez became the CEO of nonprofit Peak Education, which has addressed education inequity for more than 20 years in El Paso County. The organization is community-based and serves more than 250 students in grades seven through 12. By partnering with schools, Peak Education aims to give youths a leg-up when it comes to planning for their future. Jiménez says the Peak offers a way to address inequity before students even start the college admissions process.
“As an admissions officer, you read lots and lots of applications as part of the job. And even in the application process, you see that it’s not only inequities and preparation in leading up to that point. It’s even an applicant’s ability to present themselves,” he says. “They don’t know how to speak to an admissions officer. They don’t have somebody helping them write their essay in a carefully crafted way, or writing a letter of recommendation that illustrates who that person is.”
Jiménez says Peak Education is unique because it starts with kids in seventh grade and is particularly effective at changing students’ mindsets early on. Then, during their junior and senior year of high school, the organization provides intensive college scholarship and application counseling.
Ninety percent of Peak’s enrolled students qualify for free or reduced-cost lunch, Jiménez says. The majority are students of color and would be the first in their family to go to college.
Peak Education is important to Colorado Springs because the city falls below the national average of youths going on to college after high school, Jiménez says. This means the city is drawing from other communities to fill jobs needing college degrees. He sees college preparatory assistance — like the kind Peak offers — as “changing the trajectory of the community to be able to reach the rungs of the middle class [and] have economic impacts.”
He hopes that Peak can “extend influence beyond just our scholars one day and start to change some of the systems in the schools to allow for more students to look at going to the post-secondary option.”
Part of Peak’s success, Jiménez says, is due to the strong partnerships it has formed with area schools. “I think it’s the combination of having a skilled staff who has great experience with all the things I was talking about: career planning, social-emotional learning, college and career counseling and combining that and our curriculum with building a deep mentoring relationship,” he says. “It’s not just about an academic lesson, it’s also a little bit about a heart lesson as well.”