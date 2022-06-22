Ostensibly, Carina Round was phoning last week to discuss Existential Reckoning, her latest effort as a permanent member of Maynard James Keenan’s post-Tool trio Puscifer. But first things first. It was a beautiful 52 degrees in sunny San Francisco, she reported, where she had a whole day off on tour with Tears For Fears, the ’80s new wave legends back in vogue with The Tipping Point, a new comeback album on which she sang backing vocals, which she’s also been replicating onstage. And just strolling to the neighborhood coffee house felt like she was walking on air. “It’s that feeling of freedom, of being able to walk around without a mask, outside, and not worry about my life,” the 43-year old enthused, correctly identifying her buzz. “It’s amazing to finally have the choice to just walk down to the coffee shop alone, and then maybe go somewhere else, without interacting with anybody. And on tour for the last few weeks with Tears For Fears, I’ve had this feeling of joy, beyond anything I can remember prior to the pandemic, in just doing my job.”
And Round’s next dovetailing summer jaunt with Puscifer — which hits Denver’s Mission Ballroom on July 6 — hadn’t even started yet. But during stultifying multiple lockdowns, the Los Angeles-based singer/guitarist adds, it was easy to lose sight of the important things, everyday little things that she used to take for granted. “But luckily for me, I was still working, and I think if I wasn’t still working, I wouldn’t be with you today,” she coldly assesses. She had tangible assignments. She’s been friends with fellow Brits (and TFF founders) Curt Smith and Roland Orzabal for 15 years and been working with them for 10, so she poured her heart into The Tipping Point harmonies they invited her to sing. Similarly, when she got word that sessions for Puscifer’s fourth effort would be happening, mid-coronavirus, she got busy in the group’s Hollywood recording studio, overseen by band guitarist/bassist/keyboardist/producer Mat Mitchell. Vocalist/lyricist Keenan is based in Arizona, where he maintains a bustling winery, Caduceus Cellars, that takes up a good portion of his year. But he had a decidedly dystopian Existential Reckoning vision he wanted to sonically flesh out — that of a disillusioned Earth-visiting extraterrestrial dubbed Billy D, who isn’t happy with the dark direction humanity’s taken. Artwork for the set accentuates that alien motif: The three members all attired in sinister Men in Black suits and sunglasses, albeit with a campy drag twist.
What’s the real story behind adventurous new anthems like “The Underwhelming,” “A Singularity,” “Personal Prometheus,” and a Goth-sinewy “Bullet Train to Iowa”? Round may know, but she’s not saying. She doesn’t want to put words in the mouth of her benefactor Keenan, whom she met through mutual friend Mitchell. Initially, she signed up for only backing-vocal duties, but the job kept expanding. Now, she looks forward to the next Puscifer session, so she can return to her favorite scenario — just being left alone in the studio with various microphones and effects, with plenty of time to experiment.
But additionally of late, Round — whose 2001 debut The First Blood Mystery was so rock-solid it was revisited in a 10th-anniversary, bonus-track edition — was still working on a solo career, and penning thoughtful new material during lockdown. She was also balancing a bevy of new home responsibilities, namely a baby boy, born to her and her longtime partner in 2017, who turned 2 just as COVID clamped down (she also has a 13-year-old daughter). And as much as any father will insist that he did his pandemic part in tending the brood, she said, much of the child-rearing duty falls on the mother by generational default, often dismissed as so-called “women’s work.”
“So I wasn’t a single mom, but as many moms during the pandemic will tell you, that doesn’t mean that you’re not taking on more of the responsibility,” she says. “Guys will be like, ‘Hey! I did my part!’ But the truth of it is, most of it falls on the mom. Our moms and dads were part of a very particular [post-war] stereotype, and we haven’t quite broken that mold yet.”
But this performer is nothing if not patient. Her career kicked off with a SoCal bang, via a hot-ticket Interscope Records showcase at L.A.’s hip Spaceland, with a high-profile guest list that included Tony Kanal, Dave Stewart, Gina Gershon, and — it was rumored — the reclusive Marilyn Manson. After that? You could chart her career’s downward trajectory on an Icarus graph. “That was the tail-end of when they were just throwing artists at the wall, putting them in with some producer and seeing if it stuck,” she recalls, sourly. “And if it doesn’t immediately stick? You’re done. And they move on. It just became a really dark time, you know?”
Round remembers the moment she crossed her Rubicon. Disgruntled, she begged to be released from her contract, then, on her own, landed an opening slot on an Annie Lennox tour. Industriously, she pressed her own CDs, and even hand-made all of her own merchandise (her most inventive piece? “A necklace that was a mold of a vagina — that was a very limited edition,” she chuckles) cramming everything into a giant suitcase and bunking on the Lennox crew’s tour bus. The venture was a liberating success, and it taught her a valuable life lesson that COVID recently underscored: “Just fucking hang onto your authenticity, no matter what.”
She applies that same wisdom to Tears For Fears. “I don’t wanna give too much away, because it’s not my story to tell, “ she says. “But I’ve watched their journey, and it’s been hard for them — they’ve had to deal with industry shit, and personal stuff, as well. And it was just undignified. But they’re also people who were willing to say, ‘OK, we’re older men — maybe we don’t know everything. So let’s try some new [label-suggested] stuff.’ Yet they’re also smart enough to eventually say, ‘Fuck this! This shit sucks!’ It’s been incredible to watch them come through it.”