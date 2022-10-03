This month Heuberger Subaru is working with Teller County Regional Animal Shelter in Divide to find homes for pups that could use your love.
Everyone roots for the underdog.
But no one does it quite like Heuberger Subaru, who is spending the month of October celebrating and finding homes for those dogs who need a little bit of extra assistance.
“We have two major events in October – but really this is a monthlong effort,” says Alex Gauthier, director of marketing for the local Subaru dealership. “We want to try to help those dogs that can’t get adopted, maybe they are old, blind in one eye, missing a leg.”
And those underdogs will be at an event Oct. 7 at the Subaru dealership, where people can adopt a dog and receive not only a pet for life, but a four-pass lift ticket to Monarch Mountain.
“We’ll have the four packs for sale, as well,” he said. “But if you adopt a new friend, you’ll get a four-pack too.”
And, as they say, that’s not all.
On that day, and on Oct. 22, Heuberger will cover all the pet adoption fees for the dogs that come from the Teller County Regional Animal Shelter in Divide.
“We want to erase the barriers to pet ownership,” Gauthier explained. “And we want to help out the animal shelter too.”
It’s the precursor to Subaru’s Share the Love event that the car company puts on at the end of every year. They choose a nonprofit and assist that nonprofit with its needs through donating part of the proceeds from car sales.
The underdogs from Teller County seemed a great fit for October, he says, but the fundraising will go on through the end of the year.
“Subarus and dogs, they just kind of go together,” he said. “We are a very pet friendly brand – and we’ve always considered ourselves more than just a car company. Getting involved in the community deeply connects to our values as a company.”
Customers bring their dogs to service appointments regularly, he said. And those pups are rewarded with a special treat no matter what time of year it is.
“We want to celebrate the things that make the Pikes Peak region a great place to live,” Gauthier says. “And the outdoors and pets are just a big part of that. Rescuing dogs is something that’s near and dear to us – it just matters.”
It’s not about selling cars; it’s about community.
“We’d sell the same number of cars if we did this or not,” he said. “We’re more than that, our employees and our community is more than that.”
And that holds true for Subaru nationally, as well. Subaru national sponsors nonprofits like the Make a Wish foundation and the National Park Association. Over the years, 400 national parks have received funding thanks to Subaru dealerships across the nation, and more than 700 wishes have been granted.
But, really, it’s about the animals. Subaru nationally has rescued more than 74,000 animals through its projects.
And in Colorado Springs, the fun will continue all month.
Oct. 22 is National Make a Dog’s Day, and Heuberger is encouraging its staff and the community to go out of the way to spoil their dog — just a little bit more.
“Maybe take an extra walk; give them an extra snuggle,” Gauthier suggests. “Spoil ‘em!”
And at Subaru, the adoption fees that day let people get a new pet to spoil for years to come.
“We’ll also have a special toy available for pet owners from Bark Box,” he said. “We’re calling it the Chewbaru Outbark and it’s for anyone who donates to the Teller County Animal Shelter during the month. All they have to do is show their receipt, and they get a toy to take home.”
And who can resist that? Spoil a dog, donate to a good cause and get an Outbark for your time.