Ary P. Pulido stopped cutting his hair on Oct. 13, 2018, after leaving the corporate world. For Ary, it was an opportunity to reclaim his indigeneity.
On Saturday, Feb. 19, he’ll continue this journey as one of six artists in G44 Gallery and Kreuser Gallery’s The Performance Series.
The poem he’ll be performing — by poet and boxer Rodolfo “Corky” Gonzales in 1967 — was originally controversial, notes Ary. It was a call to arms, a cry for revolution. Gonzales was one of the first activists to reclaim the term “Chicano.” Originally, it was used as a derogatory term but the poet used it to give people unity.
“I modified the poem to be more inclusive and radically accepting,” says Ary. “And I coined it ‘The Self-Healing Peace Movement of the Americas.’”
“With the art I’m doing, I rebooted that word ‘Chicano’ to be more phonetically in tune with the Indigenous word, and then I also spelled it in a manner that honors matrilineal societies instead of patrilineal. [XicanaoX.] It also honors circular beliefs.” The Xs on either side signify “twice colonized, twice enslaved and twice removed.” It’s a form of identity that goes beyond the term “Chicano.”
Ary is an Iraq War veteran and former business process analyst. After a couple deployments, and then 18 years as a civilian contractor, he started his own real estate business. Today, he is a fine arts student at the University of Colorado, Colorado Springs.
Before he committed to UCCS, Ary was actually heading to CU Boulder for their mycology program. “As I was going through that process and everything, I just kind of saw the future and realized that I would just be in another corporate office space where I wasn’t allowed to be who I really am,” says Ary. “Which is somebody who’s curious and aware and present. So you add all that up with somebody who’s not white ... it kind of changes the whole dynamic. I realized that I needed to just be in a space that allows me to create, and not wash myself down in any way or hold back. I just didn’t want to be in the same place that I was before.”
An interactive component will follow Ary’s spoken word performance on Saturday. And from his hair (that audience members will take turns cutting) and the military desert battle dress shirt (that he’ll wear during the performance), he’ll be making additional art. Ultimately, it will become a three-piece series.
The process of creating this performance has been a fulfilling experience for Ary. “It gives me an opportunity to be more in the present moment,” he says. “And it’s offered me luxuries like tranquility, and a space to breathe.”
Other artists featured in The Performance Series include Becca Loevy, Olivia Langley, Jasmine Dillavou, Su Kaiden Cho and Lindsay Seier.
Fools
Need an excuse to get out of town? Make your way down to Florence and see Fools, a family-friendly comedy written by Neil Simon and directed by Kathy Herrin. “Fools is set in a Russian/Ukrainian village around 1890. The village has been cursed with stupidity and it is up to our hero, Leon Tolchinsky, to try to break the curse in 24 hours! He certainly faces a daunting task when dealing with a villainous Count, a young woman who just recently learned to sit and a shepherd who keeps losing his flock. Audiences are sure to enjoy the delightful villagers and their antics as they strive for enlightenment.” At the Rialto Theater, 209 W. Main St., Florence. Feb. 18-27 at various times. See historicrialtotheater.org for tickets ($12-$15) and more info.
Cabaret Show
If you haven’t been to La Burla Bee yet — it’s the new full-time cabaret venue in town — consider checking out their burlesque cabaret show this weekend. Friday, Feb. 18, or Saturday, Feb. 19, from 6 to 9 p.m. at 110 N. Nevada Ave. See laburlabee.com for tickets ($25) and more info, and see p. 18 for a review of the cabaret’s food and drink.