Colorado is setting a record pace for drownings this year. Already this summer there have been 16 drownings in Colorado, according to Colorado Parks and Wildlife (CPW); the state’s worst year was in 2020, when 34 people drowned. Now, as the state has entered its busiest season for water recreation, experts share with the Indy safety information that could save peoples’ lives.
On June 12 this year, a boat loaded with 13 people capsized in the 60-degree water of Lake Pueblo. Of the passengers, two people died and the others were treated for hypothermia. Joseph Portteus, a Lake Pueblo State Park ranger who helped rescue the survivors, said the tragedy could have been avoided had those on board been wearing flotation devices.
The United States Coast Guard (USCG) reported that 83 percent of the 658 recreational boating drownings that occurred nationwide in 2021 happened to people without life jackets. And the dangerously low temperature of Colorado’s water means they are essential. The National Center for Cold Water Safety advises treating any water below 70 degrees with caution due to the potential for hypothermia.
Grant Brown, boating and safety registrations program manager for CPW, explains that bodies of water in the state are typically made up of snow melt, causing the temperature to remain dangerously cold even throughout the summer. Even the most experienced swimmers can drown from cramping caused by cold water, says Brown.
Cold water can be even more dangerous on days with warm weather because “your body gets shocked when it hits that cold water,” he says.
State law requires USCG-approved life jackets to be on board watercrafts, including paddle boards and kayaks, but does not require those over the age of 12 to wear them at all times. Portteus and Brown encourage people to wear them regardless.
Tom Waters, executive director of Arkansas Headwaters Recreation Area, encourages people to also wear flotation devices even if they’re on the shore near rushing water.
“Where the river interfaces with the shore is an area where you should have a life jacket on in case you slip or tripor end up in the water unexpectedly,” says Waters.
Park officials also advise checking weather and water conditions before boating. Regarding recreating on rivers, Waters emphasizes those unfamiliar with an area should contact CPW or utilize one of the many river outfitters “to get you safely to the water.”
And lightning and wind, no matter the body of water, can be dangerous.
“Weather has been pretty unstable but does seem to follow a pattern of storms blowing in, in the afternoon,” Portteus says. “So keep an eye to the west, watch for clouds building and check the weather report.”
Even paddle boarding can be dangerous once winds pick up, says Brown, who is, himself, an avid paddle boarder. He advises paddlers to always wear a board leash and life jacket.
“When paddlers enter the water in a wind event, their craft gets carried away in the wind,” says Brown. “[If] their life jackets are attached to the boards, [the jackets will get] away from them.”
Even shore-huggers planning to swim in shallow areas can be in danger if they’re not vigilant. Anna Heidinger, owner and founder of Pikes Peak Athletics — a swim training facility — says people overestimate their swimming abilities, especially if they’ve only been swimming in pools.
“A lot of times when kids and adults get into a new situation, they aren’t as comfortable — which makes swimming more difficult because they tense up,” says Heidinger. “Lakes are very different from pools. The temperature is different, you can’t see well, and sometimes you can’t touch the bottom.”
If you’re unfamiliar with these conditions, Heidinger recommends changing where you swim. At her facility, trainers emphasize swimming in various pools of different depths and temperatures for children, as well as adults. If someone isn’t a confident swimmer, regardless of age, Heidinger recommends they take swim lessons.
“I think sometimes, because we do live in Colorado and we’re not around huge bodies of water, we forget that [swimming] is something everyone should know,” says Heidinger.
Even confident swimmers should designate someone as the “Water Watcher” in areas without lifeguards on duty, says Murphy Barry, business and training director of youth & aquatics at YMCA of the Pikes Peak Region.
Anyone designated as Water Watcher must know how to recognize drowning, which is actually quiet and undramatic — the opposite of what people expect. According to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC), 10 percent of child drownings occur while an adult is nearby, unaware the child is drowning.
A final warning from park officials heading into the celebratory weekend: Drink responsibly. Whether boating, fishing or swimming, alcohol is a major contributor to drownings. According to the CDC, alcohol is involved in up to 70 percent of adolescent and adult deaths associated with water recreation.
Portteus reminds everyone that the legal limit for drinking and boating is .08 percent blood alcohol content and those who exceed this limit face a Boating Under the Influence charge.
Brown also reminds people consuming alcohol that hot days paired with the elements can lead to dehydration and stronger feelings of inebriation, and advises celebrants to be mindful.